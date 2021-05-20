Tickets on sale for Beef, Beer & Wine fundraiser to benefit Egg Harbor Township schools

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. will host their first in-person fundraising event in more than two years from 3:30 – 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 10, at EHT Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House to kick off the start of summer and help rekindle EHT community spirit, unity and optimism.
What started out as a regrouping and reorganizing decision in 2019 turned into a two-year pandemic-extended hiatus on fundraising for the volunteer board members who felt it was inappropriate to ask for financial support from businesses and community members who were struggling. "As a partnership, we felt that it would be best to pause active fundraising efforts during the pandemic. With so many individuals and local businesses suffering financial and emotional hardships, we did not want to put any more undue stress or pressure on our community. With the distribution of vaccinations, and the continued reopening of businesses and our schools, we are excited to celebrate the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am hopeful that people will be comfortable sharing an afternoon in celebration and fundraising for our Egg Harbor Township schools," said Dan Jacoby, president of the Community Partnership and an Egg Harbor Township High School teacher.
The open-to-the-public Beef, Beer & Wine Happy Hour fundraiser will be held on the outdoor patio at EHT Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, located on the grounds of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links. The $25 ticket price includes a roast beef buffet, rolls, penne alla vodka, caesar salad, mini desserts, and domestic keg beer and house wine. A cash bar will also be available. Proceeds will benefit Egg Harbor Township Schools.
The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity dedicated to providing financial support to Egg Harbor Township Schools, the largest district in Atlantic County. Volunteers who serve on the Board are drawn from area businesses and non-profits, the local school district, and the community at large. Since its inception in 2005, the foundation has raised more than $475,000 for instructional technology, academic enhancement, extra-curricular activities and capital project funding goals.
Some of their funding projects include the LED electronic sign at entrance to Egg Harbor Township High School (EHTHS); new computer labs at Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School, E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School, and Alder Avenue Middle School; a playground for H. Russell Swift Elementary School students; start-up equipment and uniforms to establish boys and girls lacrosse teams at EHTHS; new commercial cooking equipment at the Field House Concession Stand at EHTHS; a Steinway Grand Piano for performing arts students; a digital recording studio and programmable logic controller (PLC) for students at EHTHS; new TV cameras and upgrades for the EHT-TV studio; iPads for students with special needs; district-wide lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), AP Tests, a Leg-Up equestrian program for at-risk middle school students, and more.
For more information, to donate an auction item, or to purchase tickets, please visit the Community Partnership’s website at https://www.communitypartnershipeht.org/events.html, call (609) 646-8441 x1017, or via email to cp4ehts@eht.k12.nj.us or jacobyd@eht.k12.nj.us