The undefeated Cardiff Blue Jackets football team of 1929

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This is a 1929 photo of the undefeated football team called the Cardiff Blue Jackets. The picture was found in Johnny Couchoud’s Service Station in Cardiff in 1946.
The Blue Jackets went undefeated several years. The games were played at the Cardiff Athletic Field, which today is the area behind Chapman Ford on the Black Horse Pike.
Upcoming Events....
On Saturday June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a Flea Market at the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum located at 6647 West Jersey Ave in Egg Harbor Township. Rain date will be the next day, Sunday the 6th.
Community Garden...There are raised beds available for planting vegetables or flowers. Perfect for youth groups or individuals.
For more information on the community garden, membership or personalized bricks on the walkway please email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com
Museum hours are Sundays from 1-3 unless inclement weather or a holiday.