SOSH Architects announces new Hires: Collette Valkusky, Kaylee Dailey and Arturo Cabrera

ATLANTIC CITY – SOSH Architects, an award-winning architecture, interior design, and master planning firm, is pleased to announce the additions of Collette Valkusky, Kaylee Dailey, and Arturo Cabrera to its staff based in the Atlantic City office.
“We are always thrilled to add new talent to our team at SOSH,” said John DeRichie, SOSH Principal. “Each of these new staff members bring a unique skillset which will certainly be an asset to our firm and the professional services we provide.”
Collette Valkusky brings several years of experience and a strong passion for design to SOSH Architects’ interiors department. Her past work experience as an interior design professional has sharpened Collette’s skills of FF&E selection, space planning, architectural design details, and project management through all phases of design. She is knowledgeable in collaborating on multiple large-scale projects with high-end budgets and delivering on fast-paced project schedules. Collette holds a B.F.A. in Interior Design from Kean University, and currently resides in Wenonah.
Kaylee Daily joins SOSH Architects as Graphic Designer and Creative Coordinator. Originally from the Scranton, Pennsylvania area, Kaylee attended Philadelphia University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design Communication and now resides in Pleasantville. She previously worked at a licensing and design company where she developed and broadened her skills as a graphic designer and creative leader. In her new role at SOSH, Kaylee will support the firm’s marketing and graphics efforts with creative and forward-thinking design solutions.
Arturo Cabrera is SOSH’s newest Project Coordinator and will support the firm’s growing architectural staff. Arturo is a graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology where his program of study was focused on computer-aided drafting and design. During his education he earned a certification as a Revit Architecture user and sharpened his skills on other architectural and design programs including AutoCAD and 3D Max. A Pleasantville resident, Arturo also serves in the New Jersey Army National Guard and aims to enroll in an accredited ungraduated architecture program in the future.
“Collette, Kaylee, and Arturo are terrific additions to our firm as we continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our clients,” added Kimberly McCarron, SOSH Principal. “We are delighted to have them join our team.”