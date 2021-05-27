Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Horton, Javanni S., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 12 and charged with prohibited weapons and devices-possession of weapon unlawful purpose-unlawful possession of weapon-persons not to have weapons.
Marquez-Martinez, Joel A., 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 12 and charged with possession of weapon unlawful purpose-unlawful possession of weapons- persons not to have weapons.
Heyliger-Cruz, Manuel E., 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 14 and charged with shoplifting-employee ($50-<$200)-DP-possession of CDS or analog.
Holloway, Tichana A., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 15 and charged with assault by auto–endanger welfare of children-obstruction of administration of law.
Jenkins, Jamil T., 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 15 and charged with harassment.
Vasquez, Jasmine, 24, of Jersey City, was arrested May 16 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.
Hyres, Robert A., 30, of Waretown, was arrested May 16 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance-heroin.
Bezak, Michael S., 42, of Forked Rivera, was arrested May 17 and charged with violation of community service sentence.
Perna, Michael D., 55. of Pleasantville, was arrested May 18 and charged with simple assault-possession of firearm for unlawful purpose-possession of rifle/shotgun-terroristic threats-public disruption.
