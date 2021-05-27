 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville Police Blotter
0 comments
Pleasantville Police Blotter

Pleasantville Police Blotter

  • 0

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Horton, Javanni S., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 12 and charged with prohibited weapons and devices-possession of weapon unlawful purpose-unlawful possession of weapon-persons not to have weapons.

Marquez-Martinez, Joel A., 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 12 and charged with possession of weapon unlawful purpose-unlawful possession of weapons- persons not to have weapons.

Heyliger-Cruz, Manuel E., 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 14 and charged with shoplifting-employee ($50-<$200)-DP-possession of CDS or analog.

Holloway, Tichana A., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 15 and charged with assault by auto–endanger welfare of children-obstruction of administration of law.

Jenkins, Jamil T., 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 15 and charged with harassment.

Vasquez, Jasmine, 24, of Jersey City, was arrested May 16 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.

Hyres, Robert A., 30, of Waretown, was arrested May 16 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance-heroin.

Bezak, Michael S., 42, of Forked Rivera, was arrested May 17 and charged with violation of community service sentence.

Perna, Michael D., 55. of Pleasantville, was arrested May 18 and charged with simple assault-possession of firearm for unlawful purpose-possession of rifle/shotgun-terroristic threats-public disruption.

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:

609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News