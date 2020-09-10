Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Rodriquez, Kristy L., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with obstruct admin of law.
Federici, Louis, 29, of Ocean City, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance or analog.
Lopez, Kalya A., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of CDS heroin possess marijuanna/hash under.
Holloway, Brandon, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of CDS heroin possess marijuanna/hash under.
Jones, Tyrese J., 19, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of CDS heroin possess marijuanna/hash under.
Holloway, Brione L., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with possess marijuanna/hash under poss of drug paraphernalia.
Gist, Elvis J., 53, of New York, NY was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with burglary-enter structure-no force non resid night.
Mejia-Valderramos, Oscar N., 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with possess certain bullets attempt to elude police obstruct admin of law.
Perry, Troy L., 45, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with criminal mischief w/damage.
Ramirez, Angie, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with simple assault.
Elam, Gordan Jr., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with resisting arrest, obstruct admin of law.
Davis, Michael Jr., 28, of Pleasanstville, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Goller, Alexandria, 18, of Somers Point, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with eluding-substantial risk of physical injury.
A 17-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with poss weapon unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon sell/give/rec/buy handgun ammo w/o license/permit, possess marijuana/hash under.
Familia-Rodriguez, Bryant S., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with simple assault.
A 14-year-old Galloway Township boy, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with receiving stolen property, attempt to elude police.
Dandrea, Laura, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving under the influence, dist prescription legend drug possess CDS or analog distribute CDS on school property poss of drug paraphernalia refusal to submit to chemical test; penalties.
Ortiz, Israel, 56, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with burglary-enter structure-force non-residence day theft of movable property ($50-<$200) dp criminal mischief.
Watts, Kahlil V., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with theft of movable property (<=$200-<$500)-4th degree.
Taliaferro, Bruce A., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
Harvey, Darque J., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with simple assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.