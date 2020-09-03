Fundenberg, Gerald R. Jr., 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with possession of CDS or analog-manufacture/distribute CDS/dist CDS W/I500 pub hse/ obt/sell cds in public/tamper with physical evidence.
Gallego, Jomari Y., 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with loit obt/sell CDS in public.
Evans, Joshua L., 26, of Ocean City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with criminal mischief w/damage.
Kelly, Jabrail K., 21, of Somers Point, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with simple assault.
Kelly, Jabraoi K., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with criminal mischief.
Murphy, Walter W., 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possess weapon.
Morgan, William H., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with simple assault.
Creek, Kenith E., 45, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with simple assault.
A 17-year-old, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with resisting arrest- obstruct admin of law.
Christopher, Warren H., 67, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon – agg aslt w/bodily injury.
Still, Bryan L., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession CDS herion – poss of drug paraphernalia.
Wilkerson, Stacey N., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of CDS heroin – possess marijuana/hash under.
Owens, Vincent C., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
An 18-year-old, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under.
