Miller School earns highest honors in 2020-2021 WordMasters Challenge

A team representing Miller School in Egg Harbor Township recently earned Highest Honors in the 2020-2021 WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually.
The fourth-grade team scored an impressive 192 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing third in the nation.
Competing in the very difficult Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fourth graders Stella Barilotti, Elias Person and Maha Provita each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only 51 fourth graders achieved this result.
Other students at Miller School who achieved outstanding results in the last meet of the year, scoring 19 out of 20 correct, include fourth graders Kora Bair, Sorrento Esposito, Dante Olivieri, Sandhana Rajesh, Reese Resnick and Zackary Simon.
Additionally, Priya Bhagat, Tyler Chubb, Gregory DeSantis, Chase Gregoire, Alexandra Hernon, Joie Le, Giana Sinclair, and Sophia Villanueva, as well as fifth-graders Emma Flynn, Shreevas Arun Prasad, Olivia Math and Karlee Monroe scored 18 of 20 on test three.
Scores in the WordMasters Challenge do not reflect typical classroom results. In general, less than 5% of participants score 18 or above.
In addition to their third-place finish in Test 3, the fourth-graders also placed second nationally in the overall competition with a cumulative score of 581 points out of a possible 600.
Fourth graders Sandhana Rajesh and Zackary Simon (59 points out of a possible 60) and Dante Olivieri and Elias Person (58 points) also earned individual Highest Honors in the overall competition. Highest Honors are reserved for students who place among the top 10-15 students in the entire country in their division.
Several students also received High Honors for being among the top 2% of all students nationally in the cumulative competition. These students include Reese Resnick (57 out of a possible 60 points), Tyler Chubb, Ava Puggi, and Nathan Smith (54 out of a possible 60 points), and Alexandra Hernon, Joie Le, and Owen Renard (53 out of a possible 60 points). Honorable Mention students are those in the Top 10% of all competitors nationally. Students receiving this distinction include Addison McColligan, Brielle Talaba, Zach Vogt, and Nathaniel Rupp.
The fifth-grade team from Miller School earned a total of 540 points to finish 10th nationwide in the overall competition. Receiving High Honors for being among the top 2% of all students nationally is Emma Flynn (56 out of a possible 60 points).
Joining her in the Top 10% of participating students in the country and receiving Honorable Mentions are: Tyler Straup, Luke Carter, Savion Guring, Joseph Hoang, Alex Hodac, Darko Lichon, Sierra Morton and Lauren Do.
The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by Miss Kelly Hunt, teacher of Gifted and Talented for Grades 4 and 5.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships.
Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.