Making quick changes in rhythm, when playing live music, is part of the territory. Having to pivot and relocate a season’s worth of quality live music uncharted territory. Carmen and Nancy Marotta along with the Tony Mart Presents team hand to plan, re-plan and plan again to handle the beat stopping pandemic and changes brought on by COVID-19.
Moved from the bay in Somers Point to the banks of Egg Harbor River at the foot of Sugar Hill Inn in Mays Landing, the first sunset concert series held last weekend was a success. The team and concertgoers were happy and safely socially distanced. The audience spread out over the terraces and hillside leading to the riverfront stage where Hawkins Road performed three shows.
The series kicks into high gear this Friday July 24th with their annual July party starring Jersey Shore Rock and Soul Guitar Man, Billy Walton and his Band. The free concert along with free parking will be held at the Sugar Hill location starting around 5:30pm with some fun and the live musical performances will go on until the 10 o’clock curfew.
On Saturday night Tony Mart will present one of the most popular shows of the 2019 Beach Concert Season, “Eagles Country” a 2 1/2 hour tribute to the Eagles complete with hits from Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and Don Henley. The show starts at six and once again this will be a free concert and free parking and the party starts around 5:30 and runs until the 10 o’clock curfew.
Sugar Hill Inn is located at 5704 Somers Point Mays Landing Road in Mays Landing. Reservations are available at (609)385-8094 or send an email to Tonymartpresents@gmail.com. Of course, all of the Governor’s orders will be strictly obeyed. Everyone is required to wear a mask when they are not at their seat drinking and eating.
After our wonderful experience last week the Tony Mart Presents Team is confident this safe an well planned event will allow fans and friends to celebrate July and once again and “Let the Good Times Roll!”
