JFS & JCC Golf Tournament Raises More Than $58,000 for Agencies Katz Jewish Community Center Takes the Trophy

MARGATE – The 8th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament, a joint fundraising event between Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, raised more than $58,000 to benefit both agencies.
With 140 golfers participating in the fun-filled afternoon event at Harbor Pines Golf Course, Team JCC won the trophy, which will be displayed in their lobby until next year’s rematch.
“The funds raised from the sold-out golf tournament will support agency programs and services in which the need, during the past 15 months, has escalated to levels never experienced. The staff and volunteers at Jewish Family Service and the Katz Jewish Community Center were delighted to be able to host this annual event,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
The JFS & JCC Golf Tournament featured many exciting on-course contests including Longest Drive, Hit the Float, Putting, and Hit the Solar Panel, sponsored by Geoscape Solar. In addition, a Hole in One contest provided a chance for players to win a two-year lease on a Jeep Wrangler Sahara from Gary Barbera.
The following morning, participants tuned into Facebook Live to learn which golfers won the contests and team prizes, which included restaurant gift cards, local business certificates, gift baskets, wine and more.
“This year’s golf tournament was another successful fundraiser and everyone had a really great time,” said Marg Rosenblatt, JCC Chief Executive Officer.
This year’s Shotgun sponsors were The Jack R. Linsky Foundation and Seaboard Building & Restoration, and the Beverage sponsors were Fox Rothschild and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. In addition, Fulton Bank, Susan & Robert Lang, and South Jersey Paper served as the sanitizer sponsors, which provided health & safety stations throughout the course.
Atlantic Coast Alarm, Joan & Craig Glick, Fitzpatrick Bongiovanni & Kelly, and Jersey Carpet, Tile & Wood served as Fore sponsors, while Harrison Beverage and Brown & Brown Insurance were Drive sponsors. Calvi Electric, Danielle Liberman, Esq., Harbor Pines Golf Club, J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Inc., Kades & Cheifetz, and Sherman, Silverstein, Kohn, Rose & Podolsky Attorneys at Law served as Birdie sponsors.
The funds raised will help JFS and the Katz JCC further their mission to provide children and seniors of Atlantic County as well as the community as a whole, with programs and services to enhance and enrich their lives.
For more information on Jewish Family Service or the Katz Jewish Community Center, please visit jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.