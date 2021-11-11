 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iles Dairy in Bargaintown
0 comments
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

Iles Dairy in Bargaintown

  • 0

This photo , taken circa 1948 by Howard Trueland, shows school children visiting Iles Dairy which was located on Bargaintown Road. The building was sold by the township for unpaid taxes to William Iles and Earl Strang. They had a dairy business there for many years. The building no longer stands. Visit the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Museum and see more photos of the children inside visiting the cows.

The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Hours are Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. EMail: GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com

Donations are welcome and new members are always needed. Visit our facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events. Email us at gehthsmuseum@aol.com or visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News