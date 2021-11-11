Iles Dairy in Bargaintown

This photo , taken circa 1948 by Howard Trueland, shows school children visiting Iles Dairy which was located on Bargaintown Road. The building was sold by the township for unpaid taxes to William Iles and Earl Strang. They had a dairy business there for many years. The building no longer stands. Visit the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Museum and see more photos of the children inside visiting the cows.
The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Hours are Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. EMail: GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com
Donations are welcome and new members are always needed. Visit our facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events. Email us at gehthsmuseum@aol.com or visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.