Anthony Dolceamore, of Egg Harbor Township, organized the 8th annual neighborhood food drive with the residents of Harbor Pines for the Community Food Bank of NJ.
On Thursday, August 13, Anthony and his daughter Victoria, collected 944 pounds of food from the neighbors bringing the total Harbor Pines annual food drive collection to almost 7,000 pounds of food.
The Harbor Pines Community residents are always eager to participate and support the Community Food Bank of N.J. Their enthusiasm and generosity are greatly appreciated and the they will continue to support the food bank in the years to come.
The circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 crisis has impacted all of us in different ways. This year, more than ever, our local community food bank has even greater needs. The COVID-19 response to hunger at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey has ramped up and the residents of the Harbor Pines Community will continue to support those in need with their annual food drive.
We all have charities that are close to our hearts, but there are many people in Atlantic County who benefit from the great work of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and the generosity of our communities. Last year the Food Bank of NJ distributed over 50 million pounds of food through more than 1,000 community partners, such as local soup kitchens and food pantries. This food, all 42 million meals, have reached people in need across the state.
