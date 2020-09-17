EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Anthony Dolceamore, 82, was not going to let COVID-19 keep him from doing what he loves — making a difference in his community.
The township resident, along with his daughter Victoria Dolceamore, organized his neighborhood's eighth annual food drive in August, donating nearly 1,000 pounds of food to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Dolceamore, of the Harbor Pines community, begins the collection every year by distributing letters to his neighbors, detailing what items the food bank most needs, how they can donate, and when pick up will be.
"Every year, we write a letter in July and pick a date in August, and he distributes the letter to every mailbox in Harbor Pines himself," Victoria Dolceamore said. "He has a van, and we go around to the houses to pick up the bags and boxes of food left out by the residents. As my father gets older, I have been the 'muscle' and he's the spokesperson and literally the driver of this effort."
This year, needs were greater in light of COVID-19. The residents at Harbor Pines donated a range of items needed by the food bank, such as peanut butter, tuna fish, baby foods, dry pasta, rice, canned vegetables and more, resulting in a total of 966 pounds of items. The Dolceamores collected the items Thursday, Aug. 13.
The total goods collected since the food drive began is now nearly 7,000 pounds.
"Harbor Pines has always stepped up and we — my father and I — want the residents to know the outcome of their efforts," she said. "Together we can all make a difference in some way."
