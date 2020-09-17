Members of Grace Tabernacle Ministries staff tables filled with clothing, shoes, household items, toys and other gadgets at the church’s free community giveaway Saturday in Pleasantville. The event was open to the public and attendees could browse through the items and choose what they needed. Organizers said the event was a great success and plan to hold another giveaway in November before the Thanksgiving holiday. To donate items, or for more information, call the church at 609-641-4701.

Load comments