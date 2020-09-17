Members of Grace Tabernacle Ministries staff tables filled with clothing, shoes, household items, toys and other gadgets at the church’s free community giveaway Saturday in Pleasantville. The event was open to the public and attendees could browse through the items and choose what they needed. Organizers said the event was a great success and plan to hold another giveaway in November before the Thanksgiving holiday. To donate items, or for more information, call the church at 609-641-4701.
Grace Tabernacle community giveaway in Pleasantville
- Submitted by Grace Tabernacle Church
-
-
- 0
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.