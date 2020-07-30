FS Prime 10u baseball team won the local Hammonton tournament with a 16-1 overall record this season. The team members are, from left, Angelo Conte, of Egg Harbor Township, Roman Giaconia, of Egg Harbor Township, Aiden Schlemo, of Egg Harbor Township, Landis Pilla, of Galloway Township, Jayden Rodriquez of Egg Harbor Township, Preston Pahang of Egg Harbor Township, Ben Caffarelli, of Galloway Township, Kyle Pitt, of Egg Harbor Township, and Kayden Wood of Egg Harbor Township. In the top row are coach L.T. Struble, coach Ryan McCuin, coach DJ Stinsman, player Kyle Vanaman, of Galloway Township, and coach Dave Miller. Not pictured are Aiden Fazzino, of Galloway Township, and Joey D’Alessandro, of Williamstown.