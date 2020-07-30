FS Prime 10u baseball team won the local Hammonton tournament with a 16-1 overall record this season.
The team members are Angelo Conte, of Egg Harbor Township, Roman Giaconia, of Egg Harbor Township, Aiden Schlemo, of Egg Harbor Township, Landis Pilla, of Galloway Township, Jayden Rodriquez of Egg Harbor Township, Preston Pahang of Egg Harbor Township, Ben Caffarelli, of Galloway Township, Kyle Pitt, of Egg Harbor Township, Kayden Wood of Egg Harbor Township, Kyle Vanaman, of Galloway Township, Aiden Fazzino, of Galloway Township, and Joey D’Alessandro, of Williamstown.
Coaches are L.T. Struble, Ryan McCuin, DJ Stinsman and Dave Miller.
