Four recognized by Atlantic Cape for Distinguished Alumni Award

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College recently announced the four recipients of the 2021 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Since 2010, this annual award recognizes graduates of Atlantic Cape who have differentiated themselves through professional, public and community-based accomplishments. This year’s honorees serve as exemplary role models for current and future students. This year, the Atlantic Cape Alumni Association Advisory Committee selected two graduates to represent the overall Distinguished Alumni Award category, open to all alumni, and two graduates for the Young Alumni Achievement Award, open to alumni 40 years of age and younger.
Donna Vassallo, of Egg Harbor Township, and Madeline Quinn Seidenstricker, of Hammonton, both received the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Pamela Shute, of Cape May Court House, and Harry Walk each received the 2021 Young Alumni Achievement Award.
To watch the full recording of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony, read the full biographies of all four recipients, view the list of previous recipients, or find out more about the award itself please visit atlantic.edu/alumniaward.