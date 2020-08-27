EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is selling "Food is Love" lawn signs to support its efforts to combat hunger across the state.
As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding America projects a 56% increase in need in New Jersey, higher than the anticipated rates nationwide and in neighboring states. The economic impact has been especially significant in South Jersey, where the shutdown of casinos and other hospitality businesses has resulted in mass unemployment.
The "Food is Love" lawn sign campaign was organized by the FoodBanki's Women Fighting Hunger, with support from its Emerging Leaders Board and Egg Harbor Township Advisory Board, which has led the initiative in South Jersey.
Each $25 lawn sign helps the FoodBank provide 75 emergency meals. Signs can be ordered at cfbnj.org/foodislovesj, or by calling C.J. Cicchino, volunteer coordinator, at 609-300-6729.
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, a member of Feeding America, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for 45 years. Last year, the FoodBank provided nutritious food for over 66 million meals through its network of more than 1,000 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs throughout the 11 New Jersey counties it directly serves (Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union).
