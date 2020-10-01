First Girls Basketball Team from H. Russell Swift School.

Pictured is the girls basketball team from H.Russell Swift School in 1957, the first year the school opened.
Thanks to Jane Somers Sear and Mary Anne Nickles Cabage for the photo and list of names.
Front row: Carol Gabriel, Grace Wilkie, Nancy English, Idella Christmon, Mary Watson, Ruth Bolton, Mary Anne Nickles
Back Row: Diane Johnson, Eleanor Getty, Dorothy Wilson, Eleanor, Bailey, Sandy Ireland, Elizabeth Woodruff, Helene Zaloga, Jane Somers.
Mr. Ellmore Slaybaugh was the coach and the manager was Kathy Pederson. The photo was taken by John Warren, Jr. from Mays Landing.
Upcoming Events:
Enjoy Series One and Two ~ Enjoy Virtual Tours of the GEHTHS Museum and Community Garden on our Facebook page: “Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum”
Featured on Series One ~'The Shore Mall’ Series Two…Community Teaching Garden
If you have an old photo you’d like to share on History Notes, please contact Lynn Wood at 609-335-3313.
Due to the coronavirus situation, the GEHTHS museum is currently closed...but hopes to reopen soon!
