 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Girls Basketball Team from H. Russell Swift School
0 comments

First Girls Basketball Team from H. Russell Swift School

  • 0
First Girls Basketball Team from H. Russell Swift School

First Girls Basketball Team from H. Russell Swift School.

 Jane Somers Sear and Mary Anne Nickles Cabage / Provided

Pictured is the girls basketball team from H.Russell Swift School in 1957, the first year the school opened.

Thanks to Jane Somers Sear and Mary Anne Nickles Cabage for the photo and list of names.

Front row: Carol Gabriel, Grace Wilkie, Nancy English, Idella Christmon, Mary Watson, Ruth Bolton, Mary Anne Nickles

Back Row: Diane Johnson, Eleanor Getty, Dorothy Wilson, Eleanor, Bailey, Sandy Ireland, Elizabeth Woodruff, Helene Zaloga, Jane Somers.

Mr. Ellmore Slaybaugh was the coach and the manager was Kathy Pederson. The photo was taken by John Warren, Jr. from Mays Landing.

Upcoming Events:

Enjoy Series One and Two ~ Enjoy Virtual Tours of the GEHTHS Museum and Community Garden on our Facebook page: “Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum”

Featured on Series One ~'The Shore Mall’ Series Two…Community Teaching Garden

If you have an old photo you’d like to share on History Notes, please contact Lynn Wood at 609-335-3313.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the GEHTHS museum is currently closed...but hopes to reopen soon!

GEHTHSmuseum.org

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egg Harbor-EHC

Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News