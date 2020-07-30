Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Firefighters from the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company staged a field day for students from the Farmington School one day in 1955. The photo shows a firetruck filled with excited children. The day also included free pony rides and lots of refreshments. The fire company’s auxiliary members assisted.
Upcoming Events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum is closed until it has permission to reopen.
Please check (and “like”) the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
