Farmington firetruck history

Firefighters from the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company staged a field day for students from the Farmington School one day in 1955. The photo shows a firetruck filled with excited children. The day also included free pony rides and lots of refreshments. The fire company’s auxiliary members also assisted.

 Atlantic City Press archives

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

