Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Jennifer L. Tomlin, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Aug.Aug.20.
Mahmoud M. Khalifa, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment Aug.9.
Marc A. Bongiorno, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Aug.9.
Moises Chavez, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with threaten to Kill, possession of a weapon Aug.9.
Brian Rivera-Larios, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Aug.9.
David W. Mills Jr., 64, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI Aug.9.
Anthony Ledsome, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia Aug.9.
Alexander H. Trainor, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Aug.12.
Dustin J. Shorten, 34, of Manahawkin, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Aug.12.
Jiemin Long, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Aug.13.
