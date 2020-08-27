Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Taylor Harris, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with simple assault.

Lamont W. Carson Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with simple assault.

Jillian H. Vogelman, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.

Dorothy C. Doyne, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana.

Kevin M. Doyne, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with simple assault.

Jacob Thorne, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana.

Thomas Sweeny, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated..

Enoch Johnson IV, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with DWI.

