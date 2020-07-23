Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
David L. Goheen, 25, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Gregory P. Dunn, 43, of Absecon, was arrested July 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Robin L. Price, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 8 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Tyreek G. Powell, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Sung Hwang, 62, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 8 and charged with engaging in prostitution.
Hien K. Thompson, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 8 and charged with promoting prostitution.
Juan Gonzales, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Jason E. Davis, 18, of Egg Harbor Township,was arrested July 10 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua A. Feldbauer, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 11 and charged with driving under the influence.
Stephen Leonard, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 11 and charged with aggravated assault.
Christopher L. Langley, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 13 and charged with simple assault, threaten to commit crime, threaten to kill, criminal restraint injury.
James Barnes, 58, of Newark, was arrested July 15 and charged with shoplifting.
Patricia Ann Zamorano, 60, of Brigantine, was arrested July 16 and charged with shoplifting.
