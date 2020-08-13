Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Carlos Morales, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 29 and charged with simple assault.

Robert T. Wilson 4th, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with criminal mischief with damage, burglary to a structure and simple assault.

Lauren A. Nathanson, 38, of Northfield, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, failed to give CDS to police and driving while intoxicated.

Frank M. Accardi Jr., 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault, false imprisonment.

Martel Keit Williams Jr., 29, of Philadelphia, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault.

Ishmeal Watts, 39, of Upper Darby, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with DWI.

Maurice T. Hall, 61, of Lindenwold, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting.

Amanda Vassallo, 33, of Margate, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with paraphernalia.

John J. Navratil, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with simple assault.

