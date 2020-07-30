Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Celena L. Bastian, 40, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 17 and charged with shoplifting.
Ismael Ortiz, 44, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 17 and charged with shoplifting.
Robert Catalano, 57, of Absecon, was arrested July 18 and charged with shoplifting.
David L. Anderson, 45, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple assault.
Gerard J. Bradley, 29, of Estell Manor, was arrested July 19 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespassing.
Thomas M. Delgesso, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 21 and charged with causing serious injury while driving and assault by auto.
Drusandra Cross, 54, of Newark, was arrested July 22 and charged with shoplifting.
Shatara Malikah Johnson, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 23 and chaged with shoplifting.
