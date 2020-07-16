Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Matthew D. Milhan, 45, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 and charged with DWI.
Jose A. Seda, 62, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 and charged with shoplifting.
Abraham Hernandez, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 and charged with purchasing alcohol for an underage person, hindering.
Michelle Mildren, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 26 and charged with DWI.
Mariah Gooden, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Joshua L. Spivey, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 27 and charged with criminal mischief.
Brandi A. Holland, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 28 and charged with simple assault, harassment.
Rashad H. Parker, 34, of Cherry Hill, was arrested June 29 and charged with simple assault, possession of paraphernalia.
Angel Ortiz, 49, of Tuckerton, was arrested June 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Robert B. Thalman, 41, of Mapleshade, was arrested July 1 and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft of moveable property, simple assault.
Antonio J. Zotelo, 23, of Absecon, was arrested July 1 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Jessica A. Mcgovern, 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 3 and charged with shoplifting.
Elaine M. Pascal, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 4 and charged with falsely calling 9-1-1.
Andrea L. Perry, 45, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Joseph Dispoto 3rd, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 5 and charged with shoplifting.
Matthew T. Gallagher, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 7 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
David L. Goheen, 25, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Gregory P. Dunn, 43, of Absecon, was arrested July 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Robin L. Price, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 8 and charged with DWI.
Tyreek G. Powell, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Sung Hwang, 62, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 8 and charged with engaging in prostitution.
Hien K. Thompson, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 8 and charged with promoting prostitution.
