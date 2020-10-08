Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Matthew J. Williford, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle on 9/25/20.
Allie M. Robbins, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 9/25/20.
Krystle R. Greuber, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault on 9/25/20.
Charles Horn, 19, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 9/26/20.
Tyler D. Mees, 27, of Bayville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicateed, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle on 9/27/20.
Norman T. Turner, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 9/27/20.
Daniel A. Vieth, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with DWI on 9/28/20.
Linda J. Todd, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault on 9/28/20.
Thomas Francis Mcgovern Jr., 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct 9/29/20.
Stacy M. Hughes, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, shoplifting on 9/29/20.
Emil R. Vizoso-Gomez, 20, Northfield, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia on 9/29/20.
Enzo Michael Gutien-ez, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, failed to give controlled dangerous substance to police on 9/29/20.
Timothy James Lewis, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, failed to give CDS to police on 9/29/20.
Joseph D. Adams, 54, of Ship Bottom, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 10/1/20.
Malika A. Anderson, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 10/1/20.
Scott R. Hackett, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle on 10/1/20.
Arshata A. Matos, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 10/1/20.
Deshante L. Leggette, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 10/1/20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!