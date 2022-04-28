Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Shayna M. Puher, 41, of Margate, was arrested April 16 for another jurisdiction.
Anthony L. Bush, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 17 and charged with criminal mischief.
Michael J. Alphonse, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 17 and charged with assault.
Diane Habib, 40, of Milltown, Middlesex County, was arrested April 18 for another jurisdiction.
Joseph J. Dey, 44, of North Brunswick, Middlesex County, was arrested April 18 for another jurisdiction.
Sindley Andre, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 19 and charged with simple assault.
Jennifer C. Showell, 40, of Somers Point, was arrested April 19 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and prescription fraud.
People are also reading…
Gaye E. Beckford, 51, of Absecon, was arrested April 19 and charged with shoplifting.
Danielle Ruffenach, 38, of Northfield, was arrested April 19 and charged with burglary and theft.
Jean L. Mesquita, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 20 and charged with hindering apprehension and possession of cocaine.
Luis D. Rivas-Florian, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 20 and charged with obstructing administration of law.