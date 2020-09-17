Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Caleb M. Staire-Justis, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with criminal mischief, resisting, improper behavior.
Josue Reyes, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon.
Walter J. Gamez, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with simple assault.
John E. Wentz, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon.
Maricely Badillo, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Jason J. Sage, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Scott R. Norris, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with DWI.
Anthony Gordon Young, 55, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Charles P. Hope Jr., 41, of Millville, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with assault on police, resisting, disorderly conduct.
Kacie L. Buczynski, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with DWI.
John S. Girgenti 3rd, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.