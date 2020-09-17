Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Caleb M. Staire-Justis, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with criminal mischief, resisting, improper behavior.

Josue Reyes, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon.

Walter J. Gamez, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with simple assault.

John E. Wentz, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon.

Maricely Badillo, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jason J. Sage, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with shoplifting.

Scott R. Norris, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with DWI.

Anthony Gordon Young, 55, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with shoplifting.

Charles P. Hope Jr., 41, of Millville, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with assault on police, resisting, disorderly conduct.

Kacie L. Buczynski, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with DWI.

John S. Girgenti 3rd, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with shoplifting.

