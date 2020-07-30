CAPTIONS
1: Atlantic County Library System Egg Harbor Township branch winner in the Ages 7 and Under category was AJ Zippel, 4, of Egg Harbor Township
2: Atlantic County Library System Egg Harbor Township branch winner in the Ages 8-12 category, Daniel Sear, 8, of Egg Harbor Township
Two children were selected to win the first of the 2020 Summer "Read to Win" prize baskets from Atlantic County Library System branch in Egg Harbor Township on Monday, July 13. To encourage summer reading, the branch holds a weekly drawing for kids in two age group categories, and adults and teens are also eligible to win a basket of prizes. The first names were drawn last week. The first two are AJ Zippel, 4, and Daniel Sear, 8, both of Egg Harbor Township. Patrons are invited to submit entries for each book they read and names are drawn for basket winners every week.
Atlantic County Library System branch in Egg Harbor Township is at 1 Swift Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664. The Egg Harbor Township branch hours and guidelines can be found on atlanticlibrary.org. All guests and library staff are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
