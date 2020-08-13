EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township has been awarded a $1,880 grant for the fiscal year 2020 for work on the preservation of one of the township's historical minute books. The minute book covers the period of 1902 to 1913. This minute book contains information that shows the rich history of the township.

The township is required to match the $1,880 grant.

Township historian June Sheridan and township Clerk Eileen Tedesco helped to research and make this restoration process come to a realization to keep the history of the township secure for generations to come.

Tedesco said, "This is a wonderful opportunity to restore a piece of the township's history. The grant will enable restoration of one of the township's oldest minute books for the public's reference into the future. "

The Township Committee strives to preserve the history of the township and thanks Atlantic County, the New Jersey Historical Commission and Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs for funding this restoration project.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of Cultural Affairs within the Department of State, through funds administered by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs.

Load comments