Brownie troop visits the GEHTHS Museum

Girls from Egg Harbor Township Brownie Troop #10520 visited the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum on Monday, May 10, then got busy planting beautiful flowers and perennial plants around the building.
They each took home a 300th Anniversary calendar filled with pictures of early Egg Harbor Township. They did a great job, with help from their leaders!
This is one example of wonderful opportunities for organizations at the museum and EHT Community Garden. Email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com for more information