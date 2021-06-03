 Skip to main content
Brownie troop visits the GEHTHS Museum
Girls from Egg Harbor Township Brownie Troop #10520 visited the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum on Monday, May 10, then got busy planting beautiful flowers and perennial plants around the building.

They each took home a 300th Anniversary calendar filled with pictures of early Egg Harbor Township. They did a great job, with help from their leaders!

This is one example of wonderful opportunities for organizations at the museum and EHT Community Garden. Email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com for more information

