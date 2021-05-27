Boston notes Egg Harbor Township native's tour aboard USS Constitution

BOSTON — Egg Harbor Township native Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Charles Hardmon received a letter of appreciation from the city of Boston for completing a successful three-year tour aboard the USS Constitution, May 7.
The letter was presented by former USS Constitution crewmember and Boston Commissioner of Veteran Services Robert Santiago.
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crew members must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
“To the city of Boston and everyone that supports USS Constitution and the storied history of America, thank you for making my time and tour aboard Old Ironsides both memorable and meaningful,” said Hardmon. “I leave with a jilted heart, but I know Old Ironsides’ story will live on. Thank you to the crew, past and present, and all the officers leading USS Constitution into her next adventure. Huzzah!”
Hardmon has served in the Navy for 10 years and his previous duty station was Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15.
Hardmon is a 2009 graduate of Bloomfield College with a bachelor’s degree in English and writing, and a 2004 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School.
The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. It played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard the USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raise awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415