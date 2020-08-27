Taylor Harris, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with simple assault.
Lamont W. Carson Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with simple assault.
Jillian H. Vogelman, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia.
Dorothy C. Doyne, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana.
Kevin M. Doyne, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with simple assault.
Jacob Thorne, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Thomas Sweeny, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with DWI.
Enoch Johnson IV, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with DWI.
