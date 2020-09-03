Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
John Paul Clearkin, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with simple assault.
Jackie A. Terry, 50, of Freehold, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with simple assault.
Erica Lynn Hoover, 34, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with hindering, possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting, possession of CDS, failure to give CDS to police.
Andrew R. Mccorkle, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possession of heroin.
Larry Jerome Pettus-Speller, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with criminal mischief.
Donn Leon Cross III, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Linda J. Todd, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with simple assault.
Ramon A. Garcia, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Tamia S. Roberts, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Gregory M. Dagostino Jr., 44, of Seaside Heights, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Joseph W. Thompson III, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with simple assault.
