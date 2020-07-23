EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — While many area school programs are in a COVID-19 holding pattern, the Aviation Program at Egg Harbor Township High School is gaining propulsion.
Refusing to be grounded by the virus, the school district is appealing to the aviation interests of middle school students by offering a four-week online course that includes zoom presentations by professionals in the field.
The Aviation Wednesdays Virtual Summer Program lifted off July 8 with a presentation by Kurt Stofko, from the N.J. Aviation Education Council. Future programming will include presentations by the William J. Hughes Federal Aviation Adminisration’s AvSTEM team; Lt. Col. Michael Castania, director of aerospace education at New Jersey Wing Aerospace Education for the Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxiliary; and Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley from the 177th Fighter Wing, a unit of the Air National Guard stationed at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township.
Now in its second year, the summer aviation program provides Egg Harbor Township students who will be entering high school with a unique opportunity to learn about flight planning exercises, aviation history, the physics of flight, aircraft design and maintenance, drone operations and aircraft safety — giving them a leg-up on the curriculum offered in the new Aviation Academy at Egg Harbor Township High School.
For more information, contact Carmelita Graham by calling 609-653-0100, ext. 1681, via email to grahamc@eht.k12.nj.us, or see the district’s website at EHT.k12.NJ.us.
