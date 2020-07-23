Asbury Methodist Church English Creek

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In the late 1700s, the Rev. Richard Sneath, a circuit preacher, would stop at the Inglishes' and Blackmans' homes to share sermons with people living in the area. Once Methodism was established around 1827, services were held at a log-built English Creek Meeting House. This structure stood about 90 feet east of the present day church on Asbury Road in the English Creek section of the township. In 1852, the congregation applied to the Common Pleas Court to build a larger church. This was approved, and the new church was built where it stands today. On Christmas Eve in 1860, a fire destroyed the church. The Asbury Methodist Episcopal Church was built on the same foundation and dedicated in 1863. This explains the two cornerstones with different dates.
The burial ground began as a resting place for the English family, and about 1890 the larger cemetery, about 13 acres, was laid out. A church hall addition was added in 1976.
(Information gained from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ,” notes from Andrew English and "Sketches of Egg Harbor Township".)
Upcoming Events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum is closed until it receives permission to reopen.
Please check (and “like”) the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
