23rd Annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament to be held

The 23rd Annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled this year for Saturday, June 12.
This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and disabled children’s charities. The tournament will feature $1,100 in cash prizes ($500 for first) and many noncash prizes.
The Free Awards Banquet will be held at the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Pt.-Mays Landing Rd., at the end of event.
Categories are: Heaviest Fluke ($500 first, $250 second, $150 third); Junior Angler Fluke (kids 14 and under — $100 1st prize); Heaviest Bluefish ($100 prize).
To request a registration form or for more information e-mail BrutusBoy6665@aol.com or text your email address to 609-513-6219.