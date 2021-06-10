 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
23rd Annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament to be held
0 comments

23rd Annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament to be held

  • 0

The 23rd Annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled this year for Saturday, June 12.

This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and disabled children’s charities. The tournament will feature $1,100 in cash prizes ($500 for first) and many noncash prizes.

The Free Awards Banquet will be held at the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Pt.-Mays Landing Rd., at the end of event.

Categories are: Heaviest Fluke ($500 first, $250 second, $150 third); Junior Angler Fluke (kids 14 and under — $100 1st prize); Heaviest Bluefish ($100 prize).

To request a registration form or for more information e-mail BrutusBoy6665@aol.com or text your email address to 609-513-6219.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News