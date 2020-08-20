MARGATE — Todd Bolich has been appointed to the position of director of information technology for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. In this position at the nonprofit agency, Todd is responsible for managing the JFS computer system infrastructure, copiers and printers, associated network support systems and hardware, and telephone system.
“I’m excited to be part of the JFS organization and blend my managerial and technical experience into this well-respected community agency. In today’s environment, staying connected is integral and the IT department will assure JFS stays at the forefront of technology,” Bolich said.
With more than 20 years of information technology expertise, Bolich most recently served as the director of IT infrastructure and systems for Acedna Integrated Health Inc. In this capacity, he oversaw all aspects of IT as well as budgets, cost analysis, contracts and compliance. Throughout his career, Bolich has held IT positions at companies throughout southern New Jersey.
“The JFS board and staff are delighted to welcome Todd to our agency. His career experience, talent and enthusiasm will complement the hardworking JFS team,” JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said.
Bolich attended Atlantic Community College, where he studied business and electronics. In addition, he earned a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer certification.
