MARGATE CITY – The Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund is proud to announce the winners of its 2020 scholarship contest.
Many students from throughout our region applied and all were extremely qualified. Three students who exemplify the Spartan attitude and the spirit of the foundation’s namesake were selected to receive scholarships to Holy Spirit High School for the 2020-2021 school year.
Teresa Pham, 13, of Atlantic City, Nicholas Sarno, 13, of Brigantine and Oona Freeman, 14, of Pleasantville, have each been awarded $1,000 Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarships.
“This year, the board was hard-pressed to pick amongst more than a dozen outstanding candidates for scholarships, coupled with the economic reality of having to postpone our third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes horseshoe tournament,” said foundation president Shaun Smith.
“We are all extremely proud to award these scholarships and look forward to watching these students flourish in the Spartan community.”
The organization’s third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes scheduled for this month at Holy Spirit High School but is now postponed to fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which was held at the Margate Log Cabin for two years is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.
Donate today at vizfund.org.
Walter “Ed” Vizthum’s large heart gave out on him at 32-years-old on Aug. 28, 2017. He left behind two newborn twin girls and a deep hole in the hearts of his many friends and family members. To honor his legacy, his friends and family have created the Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to benefit incoming freshmen students with a scholarship at Holy Spirit High School, his alma mater. To date, the foundation has awarded $4,000 to Holy Spirit students. See vizfund.org for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.