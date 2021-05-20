The Wawa Foundation selects Jewish Family Service to receive $15,000 grant

Margate — The Wawa Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS). The funds ensure JFS can continue to keep its pantry shelves well-stocked to accommodate the influx of food requests from individuals and families in our region.
“The Wawa Foundation continues to be a wonderful JFS partner through their charitable giving which ultimately helps build stronger communities. They are committed to supporting healthy living programs and leading hunger relief efforts, which are two significant focuses for our agency,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “This grant will help JFS secure food staples – soups, tuna, rice, cereal and more – to provide to community residents in need.”
At JFS, we’ve seen first-hand the need for food and basic essentials escalate to levels never experienced. Since March of 2020, the JFS Pantry has distributed in excess of 61,300 pounds of food to more than 8,300 people including over 4,500 Meals on Wheels deliveries.
“The Wawa Foundation is committed to building stronger communities in three focus areas of health, hunger and everyday heroes and we are proud to support Jewish Family Service as they work to relieve hunger in Atlantic & Cape May Counties,” said Jay Culotta, The Wawa Foundation. “We’re grateful to partners like JFS who are committed to serving our communities in making sure families get the food and resources needed.”
Currently, JFS is in the process of doubling its pantry size to accommodate the on-going need for assistance. The agency is offering exclusive opportunities for individuals, businesses and organizations to support the new pantry. From recognition on reusable grocery bags to building signage and naming rights, there are a variety of ways, with prices ranging from $500 to $1,000,000, to support JFS in its evolution to assure no one goes hungry in our community. For more information about the JFS Pantry Naming Opportunities, contact Beth Joseph at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409.
For more information on acquiring or donating food to the JFS Pantry, call Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249 or Mary DeMarco at 609-822-1108, ext. 512 or visit JFSAtlantic.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415