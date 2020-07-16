Longport Public Library is excited to announce some big upgrades and changes for its Summer Reading Program this year, including a new platform and new prizes. This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story”, encourages both children and adults to explore new worlds through literature. Longport Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is open to Longport residents and the local community, including Atlantic County residents, and residents of Ocean City and Avalon. An LPL Library Card is not required for participation.
Like many other New Jersey libraries, Longport will be using ReadSquared for Summer Reading registration and for participants to track their progress online. Participants enter each book they read into the website or app, with different values for children’s and adults’ books. ReadSquared also alerts participants when they have achieved a prize to pick up from Longport Library.
PRIZES FOR KIDS: Surprise goodie bag for every 100 points. 500 points for an entry for a grand prize.
PRIZES FOR ADULTS/TEENS: 50 points for a surprise goodie bag. 100 points to pick a prize (including Longport beach towels and apparel). 200 points for entry for a grand prize.
Longport Public Library would like to thank grand prize sponsors: Nat Giuffre Photography; Michelle Wheelan Yoga; Adele Governature; Longport Historical Society. “We have some really great prizes this year,” said Library Director Ricky Gerhardt. “I am just so grateful for our 2020 sponsors for their time and support of the Longport community.”
ReadSquared is available on the web or as an app and Longport Library staff are available to provide remote assistance to individuals who need help with registration. More information regarding prizes and registration can be found on the Library website, longportpubliclibrary.org, or Facebook.com/longportlibrary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.