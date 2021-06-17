Seven short plays to be presented in Ventnor

South Jersey Players Inc. will produce “Plays in the Park” at the new Ventnor Memory Park on Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 27th at 3 p.m.
The outdoor event includes seven short plays by local playwrights, Jeff Dunne, Phyliss Merion Shanken, Jim O’Hara, Sondra Mandel, Edward Shakespeare and Tom Chin. Directors include: Marlene May, Tish Becker, Edward Shakespeare and John Alvarez.
“Plays in the Park” will be the first event in Ventnor Memory Park located at 5000 Ventnor Ave. at Nashville Avenue. Both are 501c3 nonprofits. Tickets are $15. For reservations call 347-920-6399.
Each short play features two actors including: Dayle Friedman, Alison Maxfield, Donn Shearer, Judy Privetera-Parrish, Joe Chialastri, Chris Lorge, Sharon Haywood, Sherry Hoffman, Edward Shakespeare, Sheila Rosen, Shirley Belitsky, Yamirah Williams, Sheila McDonald and Tom Chin.
Sound will be provided by Robert Meunier and Jim Erickson with Chikita Wallace as stage manager.