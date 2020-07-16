071620_cdb_scholarship Chase Davis

Chase Davis.

Chase Davis of Margate is a winner of the Ronald E. Smallwood Scholarship Program sponsored by NECA.

Chase is the child of Darren Chase and is majoring in Classical Studies at Saint Joseph's University. 

The following is a partial list of Chase's school and community activities:

Fencing

Art Club

Sailing

Culinary Club

National Honor Society

