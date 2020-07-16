Chase Davis of Margate is a winner of the Ronald E. Smallwood Scholarship Program sponsored by NECA.
Chase is the child of Darren Chase and is majoring in Classical Studies at Saint Joseph's University.
The following is a partial list of Chase's school and community activities:
Fencing
Art Club
Sailing
Culinary Club
National Honor Society
The National Electrical Contractors Association, Penn-Del-Jersey Chapter, represents, promotes and enhances the management interests of the entire technical contracting industry. The efforts of the National Electrical Contractors Association benefit all branches of the industry, including skilled electricians, linemen, installers and technicians - as well as the customers it serves.
All phases of the scholarship competition are independently managed by The Scholarship Foundation (TSF). TSF is a national, non-profit scholarship service organization with extensive experience in the design and management of scholarship programs.
