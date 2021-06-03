Ribbon cutting opens flounder season and Crusin' Tiki in Margate

Mayor Michael Becker, center, officially cuts the ribbon celebrating the opening day of flounder season and the inaugural launch of Crusin’ Tiki from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate. Joining the festivities, from left, Capt. Robin Scott, Capt. Bob Rush and Capt. Rob Burcaw.
Captain Dave and guests aboard Crusin' Tiki taking a back bay cruise as part of Sunday's opening day ribbon cutting ceremony of flounder season and Crusin' Tiki launch at Ray Scott's Dock.
From left, Capt. Rob Burcaw, Capt. Robin Scott, Margate Mayor Michael Becker and Capt. Bob Rush gather at the official ribbon cutting for the inaugural launch of Crusin' Tiki from Ray Scott's Dock in Margate.
Submitted by
Anna Maria Blescia — Courter
MARGATE — It was sunshine, cruisin’ and celebrating at the ribbon cutting announcing the inaugural launch of Cruisin’ Tiki and the opening day of flounder season.
The festivities took place on Sunday, May 23 at Ray Scott’s Dock, Margate where Margate Mayor Michael Becker was on hand to officially cut the celebratory ribbon. The dock was filled with people who came out to cheer on the Cruisin’ Tiki as it launched from the dock with music provided by DJ Tracy Jones of DJ Crazy Trane.
The morning, afternoon and sunset daily cruises from Ray Scott’s Dock can hold six people, is BYOB, dog friendly and the boat is Bluetooth-enabled so guests can play music right from their phone.
