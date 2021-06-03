 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting opens flounder season and Crusin' Tiki in Margate
MARGATE — It was sunshine, cruisin’ and celebrating at the ribbon cutting announcing the inaugural launch of Cruisin’ Tiki and the opening day of flounder season.

The festivities took place on Sunday, May 23 at Ray Scott’s Dock, Margate where Margate Mayor Michael Becker was on hand to officially cut the celebratory ribbon. The dock was filled with people who came out to cheer on the Cruisin’ Tiki as it launched from the dock with music provided by DJ Tracy Jones of DJ Crazy Trane.

The morning, afternoon and sunset daily cruises from Ray Scott’s Dock can hold six people, is BYOB, dog friendly and the boat is Bluetooth-enabled so guests can play music right from their phone.

