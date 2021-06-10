Paula Hartman named Realtor of the Year by Fox & Roach

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach announced that Paula Hartman, leader of the Paula Hartman Home Team and a sales associate in the Margate Office, has been named 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Atlantic City & County Board of Realtors.
Hartman and the Paula Hartman Home Team, were recently honored as one of the Top 10 teams (medium) in the BHHS national network. The team also received the Elite Circle Award, a prestigious honor given to the top 100+ sales professionals in the company for their exemplary sales performance in 2020. The team received the Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award for their excellent sales performance for 2020, placing them in the top ½ of 1 percent of more than 50,000 BHHS agents nationwide.
