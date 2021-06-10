Noyes to host three Summer Art Camps for kids

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University will hold three weeklong Noyes Summer Art Camps in the Stockton University Art Gallery at the Galloway Campus.
Each camp runs from 9 a.m to noon and is geared to children ages 6 to 13. All art camps include art supplies and each camper receives a Noyes T-shirt.
The fee is $190 for the five-day camps and $160 for the four-day camp. Discounts are available for Noyes members, multiple children and Stockton employees and alumni.
The three camps are:
Colorful Creations: Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9 (4 days). Registration deadline: June 29.
Learn how to draw with perspective and make quick observation sketches of spring flowers in pencil, charcoal, and watercolor. Use the knowledge gained from a demonstration of color theory to learn how to mix colors. Experiment with textures and acrylic paints on watercolor paper. Dye a tapestry or T-shirt in the Indonesian batik design tradition. Focusing on pattern and rhythm, create a “zentangle” design. Make your own clay magic monster creature with its own storyline. Create an alcohol ink design on ceramic tiles. Instructor: Morgan Penza
Between the Lines: Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 (5 days). Registration deadline: June 22.
A creative and fun look at the most fundamental element of art — line. Famous line drawings and paintings will inspire us in the use of lines in our own visual arts projects. Enjoy an exploration of staying in the lines, getting out of the lines, and filling in the space between the lines using various mediums. Inspired by artists Matisse, Van Gogh, Picasso, and more, learn how the simple use of lines can be all you need to discover your inner artist! Instructor: Stephanie Polinkski
Beach Arts: Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23 (5 days). Registration deadline: July 6
The beach has been a source of inspiration for artists, poets, writers and musicians for centuries! Sand, water, wind, waves, aquatic creatures and more will inspire our beach-themed projects. Make beach paintings, collages, quilling waterscapes, shell art, horseshoe crab art and gyotaku fish prints. On the last day, parents are invited to our gallery of art projects curated by the campers. Instructor: Trish Schuster
All camps will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. More information and registration information is at noyesmuseum.org or contact Camp Director, Jenavieve Coulon, at jenavieve@noyesmuseum.org or 609-626-3805.