Margate student wins National Electrical Contractors scholarship
Chase Davis of Margate is a winner of the Ronald E. Smallwood Scholarship Program sponsored by the NECA.

Chase is the child of Darren Chase and is majoring in Classical Studies at Saint Joseph's University. 

The following is a partial list of Chase's school and community activities: Fencing, Art Club, Sailing, Culinary Club and National Honor Society.

The National Electrical Contractors Association, Penn-Del-Jersey Chapter, represents, promotes and enhances the management interests of the entire technical contracting industry. The efforts of the National Electrical Contractors Association benefit all branches of the industry, including skilled electricians, linemen, installers and technicians — as well as the customers it serves.

All phases of the scholarship competition are independently managed by The Scholarship Foundation (TSF). TSF is a national, nonprofit scholarship service organization with extensive experience in the design and management of scholarship programs.

