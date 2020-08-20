082020_cdb_memoir Untitled
Margate resident Dan Walters recently completed the writing of a biographical memoir titled "A Dickens Of A Life," which has been published through the BookBaby Publishing Co.

Walters, a seasoned educator, spent over forty years in the field, retiring from the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. Upon his retirement from Absegami High School as a supervisor of five departments, he was honored for his service by way of a Wall of Honor dedicated to him.

His autobiographical memoir has been a number of years in the making and depicts his journey through life beginning as an abandoned child who made his way through the foster care system as a ward of the state Board of Child Welfare. He recounts the vivid experiences and influences living in numerous homes that helped to shape his life. "A Dickens Of A Life," told through his eyes, reveals both bright and dark moments, and his coming of age to become an accomplished educator. Segments of the book include a collection of personal writing deftly woven into an inspiring narrative as the author wrestles with the question of how a mother could abandon her children.

"A Dickens Of A Life" is available for pre-sale through Amazon and Goodreads. It will be available in both paperback and an e-book format. Locally, it can be purchased at Paper Chase in Margate.

