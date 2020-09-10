MARGATE — The Margate City Beach Patrol held their annual beach clean up over Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7.
Lifeguards met at the northern and southern ends of the beach to pick up excess liter. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the numbers of rubber gloves, masks and other disposable sanitary materials typically seen littering the shores of the beaches. Lifeguard members and their families helped pick up trash left behind by beach goers after the holiday weekend.
