Margate — MANNA at the Shore made a generous donation of $1,800 to fund the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Food Pantry. The contribution will assure the pantry remains well-stocked with non-perishable products to assist those in need in our community.
“This charitable contribution from MANNA at the Shore truly reflects how non-profits work cohesively with a singular commitment – to help our neighbors in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
MANNA at the Shore, developed as a Social Action Project of Beth Israel in Northfield, is comprised entirely of volunteers. Prior to the pandemic, they prepared and delivered nutritious meals to people living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.
“MANNA at the Shore volunteers prepare 2,000 meals each month, but due to COVID-19, our kitchen remains temporarily closed until it is fully safe to resume production. To continue to serve our community, we decided to donate funds to organizations like the JFS Food Pantry that distributes food to those who need it. We are all one family, and when we can't work separately, we pull together to help wherever we can,” said Sherry Hoffman, MANNA at the Shore Board Member.
Since mid-March, the JFS Food Pantry has experienced a 79% increase in distribution to residents throughout Atlantic County. For families and individuals in need of non-perishable food and baby products, the JFS Food Pantry, located at 607 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on JFS programs and services, contact the JFS Access Center at 609-822-1108, ext. 1. To make a secure, on-line donation, visit JFSAtlantic.org.
Photographs Attached
(Left to right): JFS Board President Johanna Perskie, JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg and MANNA at the Shore Board Member Sherry Hoffman stand in the JFS Food Pantry after accepting an $1,800 donation from the MANNA organization. The contribution will be used to stock the pantry which will assist families and individuals in need throughout Atlantic County. The JFS Food Pantry in Margate is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
(Left to right): JFS Board President Johanna Perskie accepts an $1,800 check from MANNA at the Shore Board Member Sherry Hoffman to support the JFS Food Pantry. The contribution will be used to stock the pantry which will assist families and individuals in need throughout Atlantic County. The JFS Food Pantry in Margate is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
