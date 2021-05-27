Longport to honor and celebrate Memorial Day

LONGPORT — Local officials and American Legion Post 469 are looking forward to Memorial Day 2021. After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19, residents are more than ready to bring in the summer with the Memorial Day tradition of a parade and ceremony.
Memorial Day is the one of the days each year when Americans honor those who died while fighting to gain and preserve their freedom. Longport’s parade will form 10:45 a.m. May 31 along the playground at 33rd and Atlantic avenues. The half-mile long parade will start at 11 a.m. as the units move down 35th Avenue to the main parade route which will be along Ventnor Avenue, from 35th Avenue to Thomas B. Reed park near the Longport Bridge, where the Memorial Day ceremony will be held at about 11:30 a.m.
Longport police will provide for public safety with the planning and coordination of Sgt. Jamie Silva. Police Chief Frank Culmone will lead the parade in his vehicle. Members of the Sandpipers will march right behind with their bagpipes and drums. They will be followed by a limo carrying wounded warrior U.S. Navy Chief Adam Fleck and his family, who visited the Jersey shore in 2018 as the honored guests for Post 469’s annual Wounded Warrior Week.
Behind Fleck will be the veterans and members of Longport’s American Legion Post, most of whom will be riding in convertibles. Two of those veterans, Herb Stern and Victor Dosch, are in their 90s and look forward to waving to many of their fellow Americans along the parade route. Walking with the remaining Legion and Women’s Auxiliary members will be Longport’s Mayor Nick Russo and Commissioners Jim Leeds and Dan Lawler.
Also joining in the parade will be Boy Scout Troop 389 from Egg Harbor Township, and the cheerleaders from Atlantic Christian School. Three young ladies dressed in princess costumes will hand out small American flags to the children. Parents with young children should be on the bay side of Ventnor Avenue for this interactive opportunity with the princesses.
Behind the princesses will be the reigning four-consecutive-time South Jersey champion lifeguards with one of their boats in tow. And behind the lifeguard boat will be anyone who would like to be part of the parade by dressing in patriotic garb, riding a decorated bike or pushing a decorated stroller. Anyone and everyone is encouraged to participate by showing up at 10:50 a.m. at the Longport playground and taking a position behind the lifeguard boat.
Last, but certainly not least, what would any parade be without those shiny red fire engines? The members of Longport’s Fire Department are always pleased to show-off their well-maintained equipment during our Memorial Day parade.
As the parade moves to the park, everyone is encouraged to also move in that direction for the ceremony that will begin at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as everyone is in position.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415